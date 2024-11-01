MONACO — Olympic silver medalist race walker Koki Ikeda of Japan has been provisionally banned for suspected blood doping, track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.
Olympic medalist race walker Koki Ikeda of Japan suspended in doping investigation
Olympic silver medalist race walker Koki Ikeda of Japan has been provisionally banned for suspected blood doping, track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.
By The Associated Press
Ikeda was second in the 20-kilometer event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and placed seventh at the Paris Olympics three months ago.
The 26-year-old walker was notified of a charge based on suspect readings in his biological passport, the AIU said. The passport can indicate markers of doping over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned drug.
The investigators gave no timetable for the disciplinary case.
Ikeda also took silver at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Oregon.
___
AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Shohei Ohtani brings his dog and addresses crowd in English as Dodgers celebrate World Series title
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Shohei Ohtani and his dog, celebrated their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a raucous on-field party on Friday.