Olympic golf to get a mixed-team event for the 2028 Los Angeles Games

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Mixed teams are coming to golf at the Los Angeles Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee made it official Wednesday when it released the official program for the 2028 Games, in which female athletes are expected to have a slight majority for the first time.
Golf only returned to the Olympic program at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games after a 112-year absence, and it has awarded medals to only one competition — 72 holes of stroke play — for men and for women.
The International Golf Federation had been lobbying for a mixed-team competition for the last several years without taking away too much time from golfers' schedules on various tours.
Still to be determined are how many teams will compete and the qualification process.
''The International Golf Federation is thrilled with the IOC Executive Board's decision to approve the addition of a mixed-team event to the Olympic Golf program," the IGF said in a statement. It said more details would be released next week.
The IOC had an online board meeting Wednesday that was co-chaired in Lausanne, Switzerland, for the first time by Kirsty Coventry since she was elected IOC president last month. She takes over in June for Thomas Bach and will be the first female IOC president in its 131-year history.
The men's competition would start on Wednesday — one day earlier than before — and end on Saturday. The mixed teams would be held on Sunday and Monday, with foursomes (alternate shot) used for one round and fourballs (better ball) the other.