There's a field hockey player who would love to play tennis — more specifically, doubles with Coco Gauff. A sailor who could see herself hurtling down an icy mountain on a pair of skis. A water polo center who appreciates the purity of running, where nothing matters more than the numbers that flash up on the trackside clock.

Turns out Olympians and Paralympians are just like us: They watch the Summer Games or Winter Games on TV and think about which sports they would love to try.

The difference, of course, is the folks heading to Paris in July and August, when they will compete against the best in the world at what they do, already have a sport — and already are quite good at it. That doesn't mean they didn't harbor dreams of success elsewhere as a kid and maybe even started out in another sport.

The Associated Press asked several athletes what other Olympic sport they once thought about taking up. Or, in some cases, still do.

Hannah Roberts, BMX — soccer

''I forget what year it was, but the U.S. women's team won gold. My parents just kind of put the TV on. It was raining outside at home, and they didn't want me going and playing in the dirt. So they put the TV on, and it was playing, and I watched them win gold. I was really, really into soccer in the day, and I was like, 'I want to be a goalie.' I took some soccer balls in the face a few years later, and I was like, 'I don't know if this is the life for me.' So I'm pretty stoked that I'm still at the Olympic level and just thankfully not getting hit in the face with a soccer ball.''

John Tolkin, soccer — golf

''First of all, you only have yourself to blame. Not that you blame teammates all the time, but you really only have yourself to blame. And I think it'd be cool to just go through it yourself and just play the game yourself and be out there. It's a crazy mental challenge, too, which would be cool to take on, as well. You can really challenge yourself with your mental strength.''

Abby Tamer, field hockey — ice hockey

''I wish I kept playing ice hockey. I played it up until, like, fourth grade. I kind of wish I kept playing it, because it's just so fun to watch. We live on a lake, and so it'll freeze over in the winter, and me and my family would go out there, and I just love skating around. It's just so fun. So I kind of wish I stuck with that a little bit longer.''

McKenzie Coan, Paralympic swimming — gymnastics or basketball

''If it wasn't swimming, and I could do anything — I have a fragile bone condition; I break bones really easily; but let's take that out of the equation — if it wasn't swimming, I would be a gymnast or a basketball player. Because I feel like those are the two other Olympic events I really love watching. Basketball, wheelchair basketball and gymnastics ... is so exciting.''

Rose Lavelle, soccer — gymnastics

''I just love — feel like I love — watching the gymnastics. They always do so great. They crush it. And it just looks like so fun, like, clipping and bouncing all over the place.''

Andrew Capobianco, diving — volleyball

''I love playing volleyball, and my brother played volleyball, so I would play with him when we were younger. Unfortunately, I'd probably need to grow about a foot taller.''

Kelsey Bing, field hockey — tennis

''I'm a huge tennis fan. However, I don't think I'd be the best individual athlete, so I'd probably have to play doubles, because I love having a team. Coco Gauff, she's amazing. Hopefully she'd want to be my partner — but I don't think I'd be up to her level, at all.''

Mary Tucker, shooting — equestrian

''I've been riding horses for pretty much my whole life, before I started shooting. I got to the point where I had to give that up to focus on shooting. While it was the right decision, every once in a while I do miss riding. I'd love to get back out there.''

Ben Hallock, water polo — track and field

''It's just pure sport. It's pure from the start to the finish line. There's a beginning point, an end point, and it's pure. I play a sport where referees are involved a lot. I just love the purity of: Whoever runs faster, runs faster.''

Daniella Moroz, sailing — Alpine skiing

''I would want to be a downhill Alpine ski racer. I love going fast. (Snow is) just a different form of water.''

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games