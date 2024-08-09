Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they face a 'broken' finance system

Adams, the IOC spokesman, said at a press conference Thursday he wasn't aware of the trend and dismissed concern about the subject. The AP requested details from the IOC on how it helps athletes financially, and the IOC referred the AP to a swathe of links with scant detail, without elaborating or providing further comment. A statement from the IOC Executive Board said the IOC distributes 90% of its revenues to ''the development of sport and athletes,'' but didn't go into detail.