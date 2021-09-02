Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson returned for a celebration Thursday to the Apple Valley High School gym where just three years ago he would have been sitting among the school's 1,600 students.

Steveson, 21, spent the last two years wrestling for the University of Minnesota before becoming a bona fide global sports star in August with a come-from-behind victory in the final second of the gold medal match in Tokyo.

"Life's been crazy for me," the 2018 Apple Valley High graduate said in brief remarks at a 15-minute welcome home rally. "Never give up on your dreams. Your life can change in a second just like mine did. ... Happy Gable Steveson Day!"

Since winning the gold, Steveson gets recognized and stopped everywhere he goes. He's been weighing numerous lucrative opportunities, ranging from the NFL and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to staying at the U and wrestling for the Gophers, where he can now profit from his own name, image and likeness under recent NCAA rule changes.

In an interview, Steveson said he's "90 percent" decided on his next step and will make an announcement in a week or two. But Thursday was all about soaking up the hometown love in his old gym among people who knew him before the rest of the world did.

Mayor Clint Hooppaw proclaimed "Gable Steveson Day" in Apple Valley, a pep band played and selfie-seeking students and many of his former teachers wore T-shirts that read "Gable. Tokyo 2021. Enough said!"

Apple Valley High School played host to Gable Steveson Day, celebrating the Olympic wrestling gold medalist who graduated from the high school in 2018. Here, Steveson smiled to students, staff and fans after speaking in the packed Apple Valley High gym.

Hooppaw called Steveson an inspiration "for us all" and praised his resilience and perseverance.

"He didn't give up," the mayor said. "He was passionate about it and gave his all to the very end."

With Apple Valley's numerous state championship banners hanging from the gym rafters, Steveson's former coach Josh Barlage recounted how the wrestling team was tied in two of the Eagles' state championships before Steveson took to the mat for the final match and brought home both victories.

Varsity cheerleader Elle Yeager, a freshman, didn't know Steveson, but said it was an inspiration to walk the same hallways. Students were excited for his return, she said: "A lot of people were talking about him all day."

Robel Teferi, a senior who plays football, wrestles and runs track, said Steveson remained close to some of the wrestlers on the team and was part of a high-achieving era at Apple Valley High that included basketball stars Tyus and Tre Jones.

Teferi said it was inspiring to see Steveson succeed on such a grand stage. "It's amazing that someone from Apple Valley is this famous," he said.

After the rally, senior Jacob McDermott, who said he dreams of being a wrestler, had a one-on-one conversation with Steveson and came away with a big smile.

"He said, 'Never give up and follow my dreams,' " McDermott said.

The teachers waited for their own reunion until Steveson was done talking to students. Known for his intimidating bravado on the mat, Steveson was just a big grinning kid as his former teachers playfully teased him.

"He was a fun kid to have in class," French teacher Miranda Godfread said.

She proudly noted that Steveson, who took three years of French, has a tattoo on the inside of his right wrist that reads Je suis le meilleur — "I am the greatest."

Stevenon signed T-shirts, a stack of photos and scrawled his cellphone number for the teachers as they planned another reunion over pizza and brownies, joking about who would pay for the pizza.

Michelle Lundquist, who taught Steveson for two years in advanced algebra, said the teachers had the T-shirts made at the school as a boost for themselves while trying to stay upbeat this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. "He is such a good kid," she said.

Steveson's parents, Laticia and Robert Steveson, accompanied their son and sat beside him on the stage. Afterward, Robert Steveson stood off to the side and admitted to feeling emotional about being back in the gym with his son.

"Good thing I'm wearing a mask," he said.

Apple Valley High School played host to Gable Steveson Day, celebrating the Olympic wrestling gold medalist who graduated from the high school in 2018. Here, Apple Valley High underclassmen illuminated the darkness with cell phone flashlights as a video of Steveson’s Olympic highlights played on a screen before his arrival in the gym Thursday in Apple Valley.

