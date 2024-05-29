ATHENS, Greece — Olympiakos has won Greece's first European club title, beating Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.
Ayoub El Kaabi dived to nudge in a last-gasp goal in the second period of extra time, with fans erupting in celebration after a lengthy wait for a VAR check for offside.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Sports Charges against world's top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship
More from Star Tribune
Sports Charges against world's top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings bring back veteran guard Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner, who started 11 games last season, found common ground with the Vikings on a new deal that adds to Minnesota's offensive line options in 2024.
Sports
Olympiakos beats Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time to win the Europa Conference League
Olympiakos has won Greece's first European club title, beating Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.
Sports
Carpenter, Gorman homers, Cardinals reach .500 for first time in 6 weeks with 5-3 win over Reds
Matt Carpenter hit a go-ahead home in the third inning, Nolan Gorman also went deep and the St. Louis Cardinals reached .500 for the first time in six weeks with a 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
Sports
French Open 2024: Here's how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know
Who is Playing on Thursday?
Sports
Seager hits 8th homer in 8 games as Rangers sweep World Series rematch with 6-1 win over Arizona
Corey Seager homered for the eighth time in eight games, Dane Dunning threw five scoreless innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game rematch of last year's World Series.