ATHENS, Greece — Olympiakos has won Greece's first European club title, beating Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

Ayoub El Kaabi dived to nudge in a last-gasp goal in the second period of extra time, with fans erupting in celebration after a lengthy wait for a VAR check for offside.

