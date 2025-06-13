Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi and Minnesota United host San Diego FC

San Diego FC (9-5-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-3-6, second in the Western Conference)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +103, San Diego +247, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi leads Minnesota United into a matchup with San Diego FC after scoring two goals against the Seattle Sounders.
United is 5-3-5 against conference opponents. United has a 2-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.
San Diego is 9-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego has scored 29 goals while giving up 18 for a +11 goal differential.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored eight goals with four assists for United. Joaquin Pereyra has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.