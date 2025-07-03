Olson's grand slam powers Braves' seven-run inning in 8-3 win over Angels

The Braves took control of the game with two outs in the sixth inning. Trailing 2-0, Murphy greeted reliever Ryan Zeferjahn with a 406-foot home run to left field that scored Profar and Albies. After Harris singles and walks to Nick Allen and Ronald Acuña Jr., Olson lifted one to right field that landed in the stands in front of the Chop House restaurant for the ninth grand slam of his career.