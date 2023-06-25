CINCINNATI — Matt Olson hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Atlanta Braves held on for another wild 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The Braves, who snapped the Reds' longest winning streak in 66 years with a 7-6 win on Saturday, have won 17 of their last 20.

The Reds had runners on first and third in the ninth when Raisel Iglesias got Kevin Newman to roll into a game-ending double play. It was Iglesias' 11th save.

The game was played before another sellout crowd of 40,140. A combined 126,724 fans attended the weekend series between first-place teams.

There were 19 home runs hit in the series.

The Reds lost despite a big day from Matt McLain, who went 4 for 5 with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs.

McLain is the first Reds rookie to have four extra-base hits in a game since Chris Sabo in 1988.

Reds rookie Levi Stoudt was recalled from Triple-A to start Sunday's game when scheduled starter Ben Lively was placed on the injured list with a pectoral muscle strain.

Stoudt held the Braves at bay until the third.

Michael Harris II tripled and scored the Braves' first run on Ozzie Albies' sacrifice fly. RBI singles by Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna made it 3-0.

McLain doubled and scored the Reds' first run. He doubled in two more runs in the fourth to tie it at 3.

Charlie Morton (7-6) needed 103 pitches to get through five but left with the score tied.

Olson's two-out, three-run shot in the sixth on an 0-2 pitch from Ian Gibaut put the Braves ahead 6-3.

McLain's homer leading off the seventh and his two-run double in the eighth got the Reds within a run.

UNLIKELY DEBUT

Randy Wynne (0-1) took the loss in his major league debut. Wynne, 30, spent three seasons pitching in independent leagues and was working in a lumberyard when he was signed as a minor league free agent in 2019.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: Murphy returned to the lineup on Sunday for the first time since injuring his right hamstring. He had made one pinch-hit appearance since June 17.

Reds: Lively (pectoral muscle strain) will have an MRI in the next day or so to evaluate his injury, which could be more serious that initially thought, according to manager David Bell. ... RHP Derek Law (right flexor mass strain) was sent to Single-A Dayton on a rehabilitation assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Spencer Strider (8-2, 3.93) will start for the Braves when they open a six-game homestand against the Twins on Monday.

LHP Brandon Williamson (1-0, 5.40) goes for the Reds in the opener of a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday.