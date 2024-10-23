Olivier scores 2 as Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs 6-2

The Blue Jackets shook up their lines to spread the offensive output, and it worked as they scored three goals n the first period. The reshuffled fourth line brought home the first score from van Riemsdyk at 5:29. The third line padded the lead 52 seconds later with Danforth's first of the season and added Olivier's score with 7:18 left. The first line finally got in on the action with Monahan's goal at 5:35 of the second.