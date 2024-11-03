Sports

Olivia Rodrigo watches Man United play Chelsea in the Premier League

Olivia Rodrigo was part of the crowd for Manchester United's Premier League soccer game against Chelsea on Sunday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 3, 2024 at 6:26PM

MANCHESTER, England — Olivia Rodrigo was part of the crowd for Manchester United's Premier League soccer game against Chelsea on Sunday.

The pop star emerged from the players' tunnel at Old Trafford and appeared on the side of the field before kickoff.

''Good 4 u @OliviaRodrigo - we hope you enjoy Old Trafford," United posted on X.

Rodrigo, whose hits include Deja Vu and Good 4 U, wore dark sunglasses and a yellow coat. She sat behind former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

It's not the first time she's attended a Chelsea match, having watched the two-time Champions League-winning team play against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last season. She posed for pictures with England international Ben Chilwell after that match and Chelsea said on social media that it had ''unlocked'' her as a fan and declared ''Olivia Rodrigo is a Blue!''

While Rodrigo may have been an unexpected guest at Old Trafford, the club's minority owner Jim Ratcliffe was at a United match for the first time since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on Monday.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott likely out at least 4 games with IR move because of hamstring injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss at least four games with a move to injured reserve because of his strained hamstring, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.

Sports

Westbrook scores 21 points, Jokic has a triple-double and the Nuggets beat the Raptors 121-119

Sports

PGA Tour has big changes on the horizon. What doesn't change is players having to earn it: Analysis