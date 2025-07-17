Olivia Miles decided to skip WNBA draft and stay in college for one more season

Olivia Miles might have been playing this weekend along with WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers at the league's All-Star Game.
But Miles decided to return to college this year instead of going to the WNBA draft as a projected lottery pick. The former Notre Dame star transferred to TCU to try to improve her game, earn some extra NIL money and continue to grow her brand.
''I think it was a mixture of me listening to my body and what I needed and also just another year to develop, you know be in a system where it'll favor me and I'll have great teammates and a great coach around me," Miles told The Associated Press. ''I'll have a lot of fun so I'm just very excited for that."
Miles missed the 2023-24 season while recovering from an ACL tear she suffered in the regular-season finale the year before to end her sophmore campaign. She became the first men's or women's freshman to post a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament in 2022, and was putting the final touches on a season that had made her an Associated Press second-team All-American when she crashed to the baseline after her right knee buckled on a drive at Louisville in 2023.
''I just felt like I had a lot more left in me in the tank,'' she said. ''Being far, far removed from my injury, mentally, physically, emotionally, was what I was telling myself, so, it was a lot of back and forth.''
Miles said she literally waited until the last minute to decide what she wanted to do, something she'd love to see the WNBA change in the future.
''I didn't decide until the very end, as you know, we have 48 hours to make a huge life decision, which is really hard,'' Miles said.
One thing she's happy about when she does enter the WNBA next season is that there will be a new collective bargaining agreement that should include an increase in player salaries. Right now the rookie salary is about $75,000 for top picks. She'll make a lot more than that in college this year. The low salaries were one factor in Miles' decision, but she said it wasn't a major one.