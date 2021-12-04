VERMILLION, S.D. — Erik Oliver had 20 points as South Dakota routed Waldorf College 93-37 on Friday night.
Boogie Anderson scored 13 points for the Coyotes (5-3), who have won four straight at home. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points. Tasos Kamateros had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Lorenzo Smith had six rebounds for the Warriors.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Florida State beats Rutgers 1-0, heads to NCAA women's final
Jaelin Howell scored in the 71st minute and Florida State advanced to the Women's College Cup championship game with a 1-0 victory over Rutgers on Friday night.
Sports
No. 2 Purdue holds off Iowa 77-70 in Big Ten opener
Trevion Williams showed his senior leadership down the stretch Friday night.
Sports
Mans, Stephens lift VMI over Portland 90-82
Tanner Mans and Jake Stephens scored 18 points apiece as VMI topped Portland 90-82 on Friday night. Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points for the Keydets, while Trey Bonham chipped in 16.
Sports
Kennard hits clutch 3s, Clippers hold off Lakers 119-115
Luke Kennard scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and hit two clutch 3-pointers in the final minutes, sending the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Sports
Roadrunners beat Zappe, Hilltoppers, 49-41, for C-USA title
UTSA entered the season with a huge chip on its shoulder and the Roadrunners set it down Friday night to hoist the Conference USA trophy.