HOUSTON — Quincy Olivari had 23 points as Rice topped Old Dominion 69-59 on Friday.
Chris Mullins and Travis Evee each had 14 points for Rice (10-3, 4-1 Conference USA). Max Fiedler had six points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Malik Curry had 15 points for the Monarchs (7-4, 3-2). Austin Trice added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Kalu Ezikpe had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
