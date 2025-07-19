LONDON — Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois to become undisputed world heavyweight champion for second time.
Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois to become undisputed world heavyweight champion for second time
Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois to become undisputed world heavyweight champion for second time.
The Associated Press
July 19, 2025 at 9:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois to become undisputed world heavyweight champion for second time
Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois to become undisputed world heavyweight champion for second time.