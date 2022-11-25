Tap the bookmark to save this article.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Freshman Amaree Abram scored 19 points, Jaemyn Brakefield added 17 points and undefeated Mississippi beat Siena 74-62 on Friday to advance to the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Abram was coming off a 26-point performance in a tournament-opening win over Stanford — for the most points by a Rebel freshman since Blake Hinson scored 26 at Mississippi State on Jan. 12, 2019.

The Rebels (6-0) are off to their best start since beginning the 2013-14 season 6-0.

Brakefield gave Ole Miss its first double-digit lead with 13:55 left in the second half. Siena pulled within 61-56 with 4:40 remaining after a 9-0 run as Ole Miss went without a field goal for five-plus minutes. Matthew Murrell ended the Rebels drought with a dunk at 4:28 to start a 10-3 run for a 71-59 lead with 1:34 left.

Murrell finished with 13 points for Ole Miss, which shot 50% from the field.

Javian McCollum led Siena (3-3) with 24 points and eight assists. Jackson Stormo added 13 points and Jared Billups had 11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25