Former Gophers softball coach Jamie Trachsel secured a contract from the University of Mississippi that will pay her nearly $1 million over the next four years.

Ole Miss confirmed Monday that when Trachsel left Minnesota last week, she signed a four-year contract worth $245,000 per year. During her three seasons coaching the Gophers, she worked under the same contract, making $140,000 each year.

Her Minnesota contract was set to expire May 31, and she turned down a one-year extension, according to the Gophers athletic department.

The Ole Miss athletic department also announced that the assistant pool for Trachsel’s staff is $220,000 per year.

Trachsel, a Duluth native, coached the Gophers to a 102-40-1 record in three seasons. The Gophers, who reached the Women’s College World Series in 2019, were 15-9-1 this season when the season was canceled March 12.

Trachsel coached at North Dakota State for six seasons and Iowa State for one season before becoming the Gophers coach. She has a 346-171-1 record in 10 seasons.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to work for a great administration and great people who believe in me to lead their softball program,” Trachsel said in a statement last week.