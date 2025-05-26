Ole Miss beats Arkansas 7-4 to win super regional, clinch program's first WCWS berth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lair Beautae and Lexie Brady each hit a home run and Aliyah Binford allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings to help Mississippi beat No. 4 seed Arkansas 7-4 to win the best-of-three Fayetteville Super Regional on Sunday.
Ole Miss (42-19) clinched a berth in the Women's College World Series for the first time in program history and will face No. 12 overall seed Texas Tech on Thursday. The Rebels won 9-7 on Friday before the Razorbacks (44-14) fought off elimination with a 4-0 win Saturday in Game 2.
Binford (11-3) came on in the second inning gave up two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Starter Brianna Lopez gave up three runs on two hits with four walks over 1 1/3 innings.
Mackenzie Pickens led off the fourth with an infield single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaden Pone to give Ole Miss a 5-4 lead.
Pone walked to lead off the game and Beautae followed with a home run to spark a four-run first for the Bulldogs.
Raigan Kramer, Bri Ellis and Courtney Day each drew a one-out walk before Kailey Wyckoff struck out swinging and Ella McDowell walked to score Kramer and make it 4-1. Brianna Lopez got Atalyia Rijo to foul out to end the inning.
Ellis drew a two-out walk to load the bases in the second, Day followed with a two-RBI single before Ellis scored on a single by Wyckoff to tie it at 4-4.
Pickens hit a two-out RBI single to make it 6-4 in the fifth before Payton Burnham replaced starter Robyn Herron with runners at second and third and struck out Ashton Landsell to limit the damage.