The older of two women carried out the murder-suicide that occurred in a home in Crystal last week, authorities said Wednesday.

The bodies of 73-year-old Dianne M. Larson and 62-year-old Sharon L. Krause were found late Thursday in a home in the 5100 block of N. 49th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Both women were shot in the head, with Krause's death classified as a homicide and Larson's as a suicide, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

The home where the deaths occurred is owned by Larson, according to county property records.

Police have yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to the gunfire or explain the relationship between the women.