The older of two women carried out the murder-suicide that occurred in a home in Crystal last week, authorities said Wednesday.
The bodies of 73-year-old Dianne M. Larson and 62-year-old Sharon L. Krause were found late Thursday in a home in the 5100 block of N. 49th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Both women were shot in the head, with Krause's death classified as a homicide and Larson's as a suicide, the Medical Examiner's Office said.
The home where the deaths occurred is owned by Larson, according to county property records.
Police have yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to the gunfire or explain the relationship between the women.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
1 of 2 people in small plane crash west of the Twin Cities has died, authorities say
One of two people injured in a small plane crash west of the Twin Cities has died, authorities said Wednesday. Pilot Richard Jolkovsky, 61, of…
Puck Drop
Former Totino-Grace hockey standout Moore commits to Gophers
Oliver Moore is currently a center for the U.S. National Team Development program.
Gophers Football
Osseo lineman Jerome Williams commits to Gophers football for 2023
The 6-4, 285-pounder is the second-ranked player in Minnesota for the 2023 recruiting class.
Gophers
Gophers women's hoops preps another top-five matchup at Indiana
Minnesota is 0-5 against ranked opponents this season but defeated rival Wisconsin in its previous game.
Loons
Minnesota United signs veteran defender Oniel Fisher
Fisher, who most recently played for the L.A. Galaxy, can play both outside back positions.