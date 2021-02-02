EAST ALTON, Ill. — Part of a shuttered power plant in southern Illinois has been demolished.
Crews imploded the Wood River Power Station building in East Alton shortly after 8 a.m. Monday,
East Alton Fire Chief Timothy Quigley said It will take at least another month for three smoke stacks at the site to be imploded, according to KTVI-TV.
The former Dynegy coal-fired power plant was closed in 2016. The site was purchased in 2019 and is being remediated by Liability Partners of St. Louis for possible new development, the Alton Daily News reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
The Latest: Wash. state warns hospitals on VIP vaccinations
Authorities in Washington state are warning hospitals and other facilities giving coronavirus vaccinations not to give special access to some people, saying they will risk having their supplies of doses cut.
Business
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
President Joe Biden told Republican senators during a two-hour meeting Monday night he's unwilling to settle on an insufficient coronavirus aid package after they pitched their slimmed down $618 billion proposal that's a fraction of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking.
Nation
Fed up judge sets meeting at LA shelter on homeless crisis
A fed up federal judge in California said last week's rainstorm created "extraordinarily harsh" conditions for homeless residents of Los Angeles. prompting him to order city officials to meet with him at a Skid Row shelter to discuss how to address the worsening crisis of people living on the streets.
Nation
Former San Diego mayor joins race for California governor
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday he is entering the race for California governor, the first major Republican to formally step into the contest while a potential recall election aimed at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom moves closer to qualifying for the ballot this year.
Politics
GOP's McConnell blasts 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, calling the far-right Georgia Republican's embrace of conspiracy theories and "loony lies" a "cancer for the Republican Party."