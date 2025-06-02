Old Dominion's new album, 'Barbara,' won't lean on band's record-breaking laurels

''They're certainly wonderful honors that we get, but that's not in any way how we really measure our success or think. We can't let that kind of stuff creep in to the creative process because that's when we'll start to get off course,'' said Matthew Ramsey, lead vocalist and guitarist. ''We try to protect each other from those outside influences a little bit and just make sure that we're … not chasing after some sort of reaction or award, or chasing after what we think the radio wants to play. We just have to make what we love.''