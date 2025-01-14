Country stars Old Dominion will kick off Minnesota State Fair grandstand shows

Music

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 8:04PM
Old Dominion, one of country music’s most popular groups, will kick off the Minnesota State Fair grandstand series on Aug. 21.

Winners of the CMA prize for best vocal group for the last seven consecutive years, the Nashville quintet will be making its second State Fair grandstand appearance. Matthew Ramsey and company headlined in 2018.

The band’s most recent Twin Cities gigs were an Xcel Energy Center headline date in 2023 and an opening slot for Kenny Chesney at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2022.

Over the course of five studio albums, Old Dominion has racked up seven No. 1 Nashville hits including “Break Up with Him,” “Hotel Key” and “One Man Band.” Last fall, the group released “Odies but Goodies,” a hits compilation featuring collabs with Megan Moroney, Little Big Town and Gladys Knight.

Old Dominion tickets — $67 to $149.25 — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com and 800-514-3849.

The only previously announced 2025 State Fair grandstand concert is Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls on Aug. 24.

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

