INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Oladapo registered 19 points as third-seeded Oakland got past fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky 69-58 in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament on Monday night.
The Golden Grizzlies will face top-seeded Cleveland State in Tuesday's championship game.
Rashad Williams had 17 points for Oakland (12-17). Jalen Moore added 14 points.
Trevon Faulkner had 26 points for the Norse (14-11). Bryson Langdon added 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
