NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Okta Inc., up $15.92 to $238.48.
The cloud computing company gave investors an encouraging update on its operations and plans for growth.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp., up $4.33 to $69.17.
The supplier of components to the chip industry gave investors a surprisingly good update on its first-quarter revenue.
CommScope Holding Co. up 93 cents to $16.35.
The wireless and broadband network technology company will spin off its home networks business.
GameStop Corp., down $7.71 to $170.26.
The video game retailer plans to elect Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen as chairman of its board of directors.
Box, Inc., down $2.27 to $22.
Private equity company KKR is investing $500 million in the cloud storage company.
Apogee Enterprises Inc., down $4.17 to $35.29.
The Minneapolis-based glass products company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.
Constellation Brands Inc., down $10.73 to $224.21.
The brewer of Corona and Modelo beer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the fiscal year.
Nikola Corp., up 42 cents to $12.71.
The electric truck maker announced a sales and services dealer network agreement with RIG360.