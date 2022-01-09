ST. LOUIS — Francis Okoro recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 68-67 win over Iona on Saturday night.
Jordan Nesbitt had 15 points for Saint Louis (10-4). Gibson Jimerson added 13 points. Yuri Collins had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Tyson Jolly had 16 points for the Gaels (11-3), whose five-game win streak was broken. Quinn Slazinski added 15 points. Ryan Myers had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
World
China's Tianjin testing all residents after omicron found
The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first outbreak of omicron of any size, less than four weeks before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing.
Sports
Will he stay or will he go? Djokovic's hearing looms large
After four nights in an Australian immigration detention hotel, Novak Djokovic will get his day in court Monday in a deportation case that has polarized opinions and elicited heartfelt support for the top-ranked tennis star in his native Serbia.
Sports
Swiss skier Holdener leads Vlhova, Shiffrin in WCup slalom
Swiss skier Wendy Holdener posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women's World Cup slalom Sunday to lead standouts Petra Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin.
Sports
Milwaukee visits Charlotte following Antetokounmpo's 43-point outing
Milwaukee Bucks (26-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Sports
Snowboard star Shaun White's Olympic status still uncertain
Shaun White arrived at Mammoth Mountain hoping to lock in a spot on his fifth Olympic team.