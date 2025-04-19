Oklahoma women claim seventh NCAA gymnastics championship

Oklahoma finished with 198.0125 points in their 11th trip to the Final Four in the last 12 seasons. UCLA — with eight national titles — placed second with 197.6125. Missouri (197.2500) was third and Utah (197.2375) fourth. The Tigers previous best finish was fifth in 2022. The Utes — with 49 straight championship appearances — lead with nine titles but none since 1995. It was Utah's fifth Final Four appearance in a row.