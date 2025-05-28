Oklahoma will face hard-throwing Karlyn Pickens in quest for 5th straight Women's CWS title

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Sooners may face their toughest road yet as they seek a record fifth straight Women's College World Series championship.
The second-seeded Sooners will open on Thursday against hard-throwing Karlyn Pickens and No. 7 seed Tennessee.
In the second game of super regional play, Pickens unleashed a pitch that traveled an NCAA record 79.4 miles per hour. Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, the Team USA coach who has led the Sooners to eight national titles, hasn't seen anything like it.
''It's pretty amazing, really,'' she said, ''It's setting a new standard.''
Gasso wouldn't give away how her team is preparing for Pickens, but she said the Sooners are looking forward to the matchup. She said Pickens' throwing speed is an example of the sport's evolution.
''It's great for our game,'' she said. ''It's phenomenal. ... So it's a challenge for the Sooners, without question, but that's what got us here. We love challenges.''
Oklahoma counters with a formidable offense led by a pair of sophomores, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering, who are hitting above .400. Oklahoma is second nationally with 115 home runs and fifth with 7.75 runs per game.
''We know we have an incredible opponent on Thursday, and we just want to put our best foot forward out here,'' Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said.