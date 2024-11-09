Sports

Oklahoma State hosts St. Thomas after Barnstable's 23-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)

November 9, 2024 at 8:24AM

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Oklahoma State after Miles Barnstable scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 90-76 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Oklahoma State finished 12-20 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 13.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

St. Thomas went 6-9 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Tommies averaged 6.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 8.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

