ARLINGTON, Texas — Jake Thompson had four RBIs — including a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning — Ryan Bogusz allowed one run over eight innings and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State beat Texas 9-1 on Saturday to avoid elimination from the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cowboys and fifth-seeded Longhorns play again later Saturday with the winner advancing to Sunday's championship game.

Jake Thompson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring and Oklahoma State never trailed. The Cowboys opened the bottom of the second with a strikeout and a groundout before stringing together five consecutive two-out hits — the last three of which were doubles down the left-field line — to stretch their lead to 6-0.

Oklahoma State (39-12) improved to 4-1 this season against the Longhorns. The Cowboys swept three regular season meetings between the teams before Texas beat them 4-0 on the opening day of the Big 12 Tournament.

Bogusz allowed five hits, three walks and hit a batter with five strikeouts for Oklahoma State. He started the ninth inning, gave up a lead-off walk and was immediately replaced by Trevor Martin, who immediately allowed Mitchell Daly to hit an RBI double before striking out the next three batters on 11 pitches to seal it.

Texas (41-18) had two runners on base with nobody out in four innings and one on with no outs in three more but finished 0-for-12 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position.

