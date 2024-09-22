Oklahoma QB situation uncertain after Arnold struggles, Hawkins sparks in loss to Tennessee

Arnold was inconsistent before Saturday's game. He got his first start in the Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona last season, and he passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions. This season, he hadn't passed for more than 200 yards in any of his three previous starts. He couldn't get the offense moving in a 16-12 win over Houston. He threw an interception against Tulane that was returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma held on to win.