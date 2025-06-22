Oklahoma native Kristin Chenoweth to perform national anthem before Game 7 of NBA Finals

Chenoweth's Thunder fandom has been no secret for at least the last 15 years, though she also has professed at times to liking the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as well. That said, the Thunder are clearly her top choice — so much so that she once told the Tulsa World she spent three hours bedazzling a Thunder hat. She went to Oklahoma City University after growing up in Broken Arrow, about 115 miles northeast of where the Thunder play.