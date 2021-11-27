ORLANDO, Fla. — Umoja Gibson scored 13 points, Elijah Harkless hit a big jumper in the final minute, and Oklahoma held off UCF 65-62 on Saturday.

Oklahoma led 63-54 after Tanner Groves made one of two free throws with 3:11 remaining in the second half. UCF quickly went on an 8-0 run as Darin Green Jr. hit a 3-pointer, Darius Perry made two free throws and Green made another 3-pointer.

Leading just 63-62 with 52 seconds left, Oklahoma worked the clock and Harkless connected for a 65-62 lead with 20 seconds to go. UCF struggled to find a shot on the ensuing possession and Tony Johnson Jr. missed in the paint with 2 seconds left. Harkless grabbed the rebound and time ran out.

Jordan Goldwire scored 12 points and Ethan Chargois 12 for the Sooners (6-1). Six players combined to score 63 of Oklahoma's 65 points.

Green led the Knights with 17 points, 15 of which came on 5 of 10 3-point shooting. Perry had 16 points and eight assists.

The Sooners made 55% from the field and UCF stayed close by making 11 of 24 3-pointers, shooting 45% overall.

The largest lead of the first half was a brief six-point advantage, 15-9, for the Sooners on the way to a 28-24 halftime edge. The Knights managed to keep it close despite shooting only 35% from the field.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25