McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executes man for 1992 killing of convenience store owner despite board recommending governor grant clemency.
Oklahoma executes man for 1992 killing of convenience store owner despite board recommending governor grant clemency
Oklahoma executes man for 1992 killing of convenience store owner despite board recommending governor grant clemency.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 at 3:23PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.