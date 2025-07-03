Oklahoma doctor accused of killing young daughter and faking a drowning at Florida rental home

An Oklahoma medical doctor is accused of traveling to South Florida and staging the death of her 4-year-old daughter to make it appear the child drowned in the swimming pool at their rented vacation home in the middle of the night, detectives say.
Dr. Neha Gupta, a 36-year-old pediatrician, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. She is accused of first-degree murder in Miami-Dade County, an arrest warrant states.
Gupta ''attempted to conceal the killing of the deceased victim by staging an accidental drowning within the swimming pool of a rental property,'' a Miami-Dade sheriff's homicide detective wrote in an affidavit obtained by The Associated Press.
In addition to facing the murder charge in Florida, she is accused of fleeing to the Oklahoma City area where she lives to avoid prosecution in Florida, according to jail records. Gupta is jailed without bond, and Florida authorities are seeking her return to Miami to face the murder charge.
The records do not list an attorney for Gupta who could be reached for comment on her behalf.
Gupta told investigators that she was sleeping with her daughter Aria at the Airbnb rental home in El Portal, north of Miami, when she heard a noise around 3:20 a.m. on June 27. She noticed a sliding-glass door in the bedroom that led to the outdoor patio was open. She then found Aria under water and unresponsive in the deep end of the pool, the affidavit states.
Gupta said she tried to save the girl, but told the detective that she doesn't know how to swim and was unable to get Aria out of the water.
Police and firefighters arrived and performed CPR on the girl, but Aria was pronounced dead at a hospital before dawn.