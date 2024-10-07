Oklahoma death row inmate had three 'last meals.' He's back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom

Drummond has said he does not believe Glossip is innocent, but the attorney general contends he did not receive a fair trial. Among Drummond's concerns are that prosecutors knew Sneed lied on the witness stand about his psychiatric condition and his reason for taking the mood-stabilizing drug lithium. Drummond also has cited a box of evidence in the case that was destroyed, including motel receipts, a shower curtain and masking tape that Glossip's attorney, Don Knight, said could have potentially proven Glossip's innocence.