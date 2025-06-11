Wires

Oklahoma court orders stay of execution be lifted for John Hanson, clears way for lethal injection on Thursday

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 4:39PM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma court orders stay of execution be lifted for John Hanson, clears way for lethal injection on Thursday.

The Associated Press

