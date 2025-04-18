Oklahoma City to mark 30 years since the bombing that killed 168 people and shook America

A bomb with a force powerful enough to instantly destroy much of a nine-story building shattered a quiet Oklahoma City morning and sent a shock wave through America.
Saturday is the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, the deadliest homegrown attack in United States history that exposed a dark undercurrent of anti-government extremist anger.
A public ceremony to mark the anniversary at the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum will include the reading of the names of the 168 people killed, remarks by victim family members and survivors, and a keynote address by former President Bill Clinton.
The victims
The dead ranged in age from three months to 73 years old. Nineteen of them were children. Hundreds more were injured.
The building that was bombed — the Alfred P. Murrah federal complex — included regional offices for several agencies, including the Social Security Administration, the FBI, the Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and a credit union. America's Kids Daycare was on the second floor.
The bomb, a mixture of ammonium nitrate and diesel fuel packed into a rental truck, sheared off about a third of the building and caused floors to collapse on each other. Some victims not killed by the blast were crushed to death, buried by the falling structure.
The bombers