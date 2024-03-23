Oklahoma City Thunder (49-20, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (45-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Thunder take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 28-7 in home games. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.8 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.2 boards.

The Thunder are 21-13 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks second in the Western Conference with 15.7 fast break points per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 3.6.

The Bucks make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (45.5%). The Thunder average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Bucks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 17 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

Thunder: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.