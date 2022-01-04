Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Minnesota looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Timberwolves have gone 2-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is 10-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thunder are 1-2 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Oklahoma City is fifth in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game. Josh Giddey leads the Thunder with 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Giddey is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 103.1 points, 47.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols).

Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (health protocols), Luguentz Dort: day to day (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (health protocols), Darius Bazley: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.