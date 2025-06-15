Oklahoma City, Indiana tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -9.5; over/under is 223.5
NBA FINALS: Series tied 2-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are in a 2-2 series tie in the NBA Finals. The Thunder defeated the Pacers 111-104 in the last matchup on Saturday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 20.
The Thunder are 36-6 on their home court. Oklahoma City ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.9.
The Pacers are 21-20 in road games. Indiana scores 117.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.
The Thunder are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers score 9.8 more points per game (117.4) than the Thunder give up (107.6).