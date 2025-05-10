Oklahoma and Texas A&M crowned SEC co-champions after rain cancels championship softball game

Six of Oklahoma's eight national championships have come since 2016 and all of them under head coach Patty Gasso, who took the reins in 1995. The Sooners were runners-up in 2012 and 2019. The Sooners have advanced to the Women's College World Series in 17 of their 30 previous appearances. Oklahoma won nine Big 12 Tournaments and 16 regular-season titles under Gasso.