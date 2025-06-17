OKC's Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enter NBA Finals lore with Game 5 scoring spree

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jerry West and Elgin Baylor did it often. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James did it a couple of times. Magic Johnson and Jamaal Wilkes were among those who did it once.
And now, Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have entered NBA lore.
Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night marked just the 14th time in league history that a game saw somebody score at least 40 points in a title-round game while one of his teammates scored at least 30.
Williams had 40 and Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 in Oklahoma City's 120-109 win over Indiana, a victory that gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead in the series.
''These guys are really good players,'' Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. ''Obviously.''
A look at the history when a team has a 40-point and 30-point scorer in the same finals game:
Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, Lakers
This 40-30 combination has happened 14 times in NBA Finals history. West and Baylor are responsible for half of them, and they made it almost seem commonplace back then — while hardly any set of teammates has done it since.