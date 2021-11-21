DOVER, Del. — Mike Okauru had 22 points as UNC Wilmington narrowly defeated Delaware State 67-63 on Saturday.
Jaylen Sims had 17 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Jaylen Fornes added 11 points and six rebounds.
Myles Carter tied a career high with 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Hornets (2-3). Dominik Fragala added 13 points. Corey Perkins had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Solskjaer's legendary Man U status couldn't prevent firing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's firing by Manchester United on Sunday underscored the oddity of his appointment three years ago and flaws in the club's determination to persevere so long with a manager whose credentials were constantly doubted as a vast investment in players made little significant impact on the pitch.
Sports
Missing Chinese tennis star reappears in public in Beijing
Missing tennis star Peng Shuai reappeared in public Sunday at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.
Sports
Morikawa wins in Dubai, 1st American to be No 1 in Europe
British Open champion, Ryder Cup winner and now the first American to finish a season as the European Tour's No. 1 player.
Sports
Indonesia hosts World Superbike finale on brand-new circuit
The final Superbike World Championship round on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok drew tens of thousands of fans on Sunday, the biggest crowd for any event in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as Toprak Razgatlioglu became the first-ever Turkish rider to win the title.
Sports
SIUE goes up against St. Thomas (MN)
St. Thomas (MN) (2-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-3)