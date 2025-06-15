Sports

Ojeda scores a goal, Gallese has 8th shutout of season, Orlando beats Rapids 1-0

Martín Ojeda scored a goal and Pedro Gallese had his eighth shutout of the season to help Orlando City beat the Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night, Colorado's third consecutive loss.

June 15, 2025 at 3:55AM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Martín Ojeda scored a goal and Pedro Gallese had his eighth shutout of the season to help Orlando City beat the Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night, Colorado's third consecutive loss.

Gallese finished with two saves for Orlando (8-4-6), which had lost back-to-back games following a 12-game unbeaten streak.

Ojeda gave Orlando a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. On the counter-attack, Marco Pasalic flicked a low cross along the top of the penalty area to Ojeda for a rolling shot the bounced off the outstretched arm of diving goalkeeper Nico Hansen into the top-net.

The Rapids (6-8-4) outshot Orlando 14-7.

Hansen finished with two saves for Colorado.

Orlando is 6-1-2 all time against the Rapids.

