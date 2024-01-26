EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, backup Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for his fifth career shutout and the Edmonton Oilers won their 15th straight game with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Zach Hyman also scored and Leon Draisaitl had three assists for the Oilers, who are just the fifth team in NHL history to win 15 or more consecutive games. The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins hold the NHL record with 17 wins in a row.

The Oilers are 23-3-0 in their last 26 games and have gone a franchise-record 13 consecutive games allowing two or fewer goals.

Petr Mrazek stopped 31 shots for the Blackhawks, who have lost 19 consecutive road games (0-18-1). Chicago has dropped its last three overall.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

