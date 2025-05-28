Oilers visit the Stars with 3-1 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)
Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -121, Oilers +101; over/under is 6
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Oilers lead series 3-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Oilers won 4-1 in the last meeting.
Dallas is 35-12-3 at home and 50-26-6 overall. The Stars have a 19-7-4 record in games decided by one goal.
Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record overall and a 28-19-2 record on the road. The Oilers have a 28-9-3 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 35 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.