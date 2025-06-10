Oilers unravel in Game 3 against the Panthers and now are chasing the Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. — Falling behind early, parading to the penalty box and losing grip of their composure, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves in an all-too-familiar position: trailing the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Not much went right for them in Game 3 on Monday night, a 6-1 blowout loss that put them down 2-1 in the series after taking the opener at home. Many of their 85 penalty minutes, the most by a team in the final in nearly four decades, came in garbage time, but there is far more concern about the mistakes that piled up to put them in a hole.
''We didn't play very well,'' said Evander Kane, who was whistled for two of his three minor penalties in a miserable first period and got a misconduct late. "That's evident. We have nobody to blame but ourselves. We can definitely be a lot better.''
Stuart Skinner got pulled after allowing five goals on 23 shots, but captain Connor McDavid acknowledged, ''I don't know how much we're going to put on Stu.'' The play in front of him was disjointed and disconnected, at 5 on 5, on the power play and on the penalty kill.
If not for Skinner, the score could have gotten out of hand much earlier because the Western Conference champions had their worst showing since perhaps the first couple of games of the playoffs.
''It was a weird game,'' McDavid said. ''Obviously it wasn't our best — not our best at all. I don't think our best has shown up all series long. But it's coming. We'll shift the focus to finding a way to get a win in Game 4.''
Even with an extra day off before Game 4 on Thursday night, coach Kris Knoblauch scheduled practice for his team Tuesday afternoon. There is much to discuss and work on.
''Collectively, goaltender, defense, all our forwards, we all have to be better,'' Knoblauch said. "They played a heck of a game, and we're going to have to raise ours.''