Oilers' Hyman says his right wrist was dislocated late last round, knocking him out of the playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta — Zach Hyman said Wednesday his right wrist got dislocated late last round, an injury that is sidelining one of the Edmonton Oilers' most valuable forwards for the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Hyman sported a brace on his right arm after undergoing surgery last week to repair the damage caused by a hit from Dallas' Mason Marchment in Game 4 of the Western Conference final.
''I knew it wasn't good when I got hit,'' Hyman said. ''Right away, I just felt my wrist kind of go on me. ... Quickly realized when I saw the doctors it's something that needed surgery and something that I wasn't going to be able to play through.''
Hyman memorably said after the Oilers' Game 7 loss to Florida last year that he believed they would be back in the final. In a cruel twist of fate, his teammates are, but the 33-year-old winger is not able to play in the series.
Win it for Hyman has quickly becoming a rallying cry for Edmonton.
''Missing him is big; he's a huge piece of this team,'' veteran Adam Henrique said." His physicality, net-front presence, in the locker room — all those sorts of things. Just a great person, so we're certainly going to miss him on the ice but he'll be there and we'll certainly fight for him."
Oilers players video-called Hyman after beating the Stars without him in Game 5 of the West final to move on to compete for the Stanley Cup again. He said that meant the world to him.
''It caught me off guard,'' Hyman said. ''I was crying. It was really emotional. You just feel so much a part of the team and for them to do that in that moment meant a lot.''