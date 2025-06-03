Oilers host the Panthers to start the Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -131, Panthers +111; over/under is 6
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Oilers host series opener
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers to begin the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Panthers went 2-0 against the Oilers in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Feb. 27, the Panthers won 4-3.
Edmonton is 48-29-5 overall and 31-14-3 in home games. The Oilers have a +24 scoring differential, with 259 total goals scored and 235 conceded.
Florida has a 28-21-2 record on the road and a 47-31-4 record overall. The Panthers have allowed 223 goals while scoring 246 for a +23 scoring differential.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 26 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.