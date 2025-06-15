Oilers dealing with Stanley Cup Final goalie debate. Panthers, 1 win from repeating, have Bobrovsky

When the Edmonton Oilers face elimination in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers, either Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard will lead them on to the ice as their starting goaltender.
The defending champion Panthers have no such debate. Two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky has started 63 consecutive playoff games going back to early in the playoffs in 2023, and he is a big reason they are on the cusp of winning a second consecutive title.
''He puts so much time into his focus and his ability and then the experience that he has, so there's a calmness that comes with Sergei that's spread throughout the team,'' coach Paul Maurice said Sunday. ''He's the incredible, elite player that gets totally underappreciated: taken for granted, I guess, by us because he's so consistent with his game.''
Bobrovsky has stopped 165 of the 181 shots on net during the final, allowing 16 goals with a save percentage of .912. Skinner and Pickard have combined to stop 141 of 163, allowing 22 with respective save percentages of .860 and .878.
Many of those goals scored by Florida and allowed by Edmonton had more to do with the skaters in front of whoever is in the crease, hence a rotating door at hockey's most important position in the final. Skinner started the first four, Pickard entered Game 4 and won in relief, then lost Game 5.
Skinner will probably get the nod in Game 6, but coach Kris Knoblauch is not saying which way he's leaning.
''It's not an easy decision,'' Knoblauch said. ''We've got two goalies that have shown that they can play extremely well, win hockey games and we feel that no matter who we choose, they can win the game."
That confidence is even stronger around the Panthers, given how steady Bobrovsky has been. Even though Game 5 turned into a rout, Maurice credited the goalie known as ''Bob'' for a handful of important early saves to make it possible.